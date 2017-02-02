Atlanta, Boston Mayors team up with Spotify to make Super Bowl playlists

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh released dualing Spotifyplaylists ahead of Super Bowl LI. (Photos: Getty Images) (Photo: WXIA)

What's on your playlist for Super Bowl Sunday?

If you don't have one ready, Spotify and the mayors of Atlanta and Boston have teamed up to help you groove your way through the weekend leading up to the big game.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed's playlist opens with Jermaine Dupri and Ludacris' "Welcome to Atlanta" and incudes music from local artists like Shawty Lo, Usher and T.I.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh's playlist includes lots of classic rock, including from local artists Aerosmith, Boston and others.

No matter which playlist you choose to jam to (but let's be real, it'll probably be Atlanta's), it's sure to help get you pumped up for the showdown between the Patriots and Falcons.

(Mobile viewers click here for the Atlanta playlist.)

(Mobile viewers click here for the Boston playlist.)

