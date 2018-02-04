Chewing gum or a cough drop: What did Pink spit out before singing Super Bowl national anthem?

On Super Bowl Sunday, Pink powered through the flu (the FLU!) to deliver a STELLAR rendition of the National Anthem before kickoff.
But before she sang the first notes of the Star Spangled Banner, the camera caught her getting rid of... something.
Gum check #Pink #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/qSqKZfZY5H— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) February 4, 2018
Naturally, the internet was NEEDED to know:
Was that a cough drop or gum? #Pink #SuperBowl— Chris Sciria (@csciria) February 4, 2018
Lots of people thought it was gum:
When you have a national anthem to sing but also forgot about your gum pic.twitter.com/QLO2opMJlC— Deadspin (@Deadspin) February 4, 2018
Pink was gonna get EVERY last taste of that gum 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #superbowl— JRSportBrief (@JRSportBrief) February 4, 2018
Pink dropping her gum on the Super Bowl field is hard as hell.— Philip Bump (@pbump) February 4, 2018
Others pointed out that she's sick and LOGICALLY, it would be a cough drop.
It was a cough drop. Come on y'all. She has the flu. #Pink #SuperBowl— Shaydie Blue (@Shaydieblue) February 4, 2018
It. Was. A. Cough. Drop.#Pink #SuperBowl #NationalAnthem— Jenny (@JTownGip) February 4, 2018
There was also this random theory of it being hair (??):
Gotta get that hair out of the mouth. #SuperBowl #Pink pic.twitter.com/TgHZpcAYsT— Alex Boliver (@AlexCBoliver) February 4, 2018
After the moment, some have called it the highlight of the night:
Highlight of the #SuperBowl by far. pic.twitter.com/RWQp6KqpFc— Pink’s Gum (@pinks_gum) February 5, 2018
Pink taking gum out of her mouth right before the anthem was spectacular in the Pink-est way ever. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ITOh5L2RHV— Clay Shaver (@RemodelingClay) February 4, 2018
Regardless, no flu could hold Pink down!
The Flu: I am taking you down! Pink: Hold my coughdrop. #pink @pink #SuperBowl— Pretty Vacant (@pritivacant) February 4, 2018
UPDATE:
After the Internet blew up with speculation, Pink herself tweeted out the answer, putting the debate to rest.
It was a throat lozenge— P!nk (@Pink) February 5, 2018
So, there you go!
