From $5 to $215: Souvenirs for sale at Super Bowl 52

The cheapest item we could find was a $5 Super Bowl 52 pennant. There's a similar one that includes the team logos but that'll cost you $6.

As for the most expensive Super Bowl 52 souvenir, for $215 fans can take home their very own replica helmet with the Super Bowl logo.

Other highlights include $27 mini footballs, $15 official game coins, $6 plastic shot glasses, $110 Super Bowl 52 jacket and $30 scarves.

While not officially "Super Bowl souvenirs," one of the stores also had a wide variety of signed memorabilia for sale. There's a Case Keenum signed replica helmet for $325, a Peyton Manning signed replica helmet for $625, or an Aaron Rodgers signed football for $650.

