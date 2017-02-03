GNC's Super Bowl ad controversy escalates

. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Nutrition and supplement retailer GNC is fighting back against the Fox network after GNC’s Super Bowl ad was canceled on Monday just six days before the game.

And now it could get messy for Fox and the NFL.

"GNC was proud and excited to launch our Courage to Change campaign during the Super Bowl, one of the biggest platforms of the year,” said a statement from Jeff Hennion, GNC’s executive vice president, chief marketing & e-commerce officer. “However, only six days prior, and after two approval processes, Fox Broadcasting informed us that our company and our message of inspirational true stories was not permitted to air due to NFL policy. In turn, GNC has retained legal counsel and is in the process of preparing a formal complaint with Fox Broadcasting Company.”

An attorney for GNC sent a letter to Fox stating the company's case as it prepares to fight. Hennion said the company reached an agreement with Fox in mid-December to air the 30-second ad during the first quarter of Sunday’s Super Bowl – which costs about $5 million, according to industry analysts. Since then, GNC has spent an undisclosed amount producing and promoting its first-ever Super Bowl commercial. During that time, Hennion also said GNC was in communication with Fox and had no hint that anything was wrong.

But the ad suddenly was nixed by the NFL Monday after USA TODAY Sports asked the NFL Players Association on Jan. 26 about the conflict the ad posed with a list of banned companies posted on the players union website. GNC was on that list because of its previous association with NFL banned substances.

In response to the inquiry from USA TODAY Sports, the union confirmed it wrote a letter to the NFL, expressing concern about this conflict.

On Monday, four days after USA TODAY Sports contacted the union, USA TODAY Sports also contacted the NFL about it shortly after 9 a.m. ET.

A few hours later, at about 1 p.m. ET, Hennion said Fox told him the NFL rejected the ad.

A league spokesman told USA TODAY Sports that afternoon, “We have told Fox it may not air in Super Bowl or any NFL programming.”

A spokesman for Fox said the network does not comment on advertising.

The content of the ad was not controversial and did not promote specific substances or products, which appeared to make it OK to broadcast, according to previously circulated NFL advertising guidelines. Those same guidelines forbid ads for gambling, tobacco products and establishments featuring nude performers.

The guidelines have prohibited commercials for “dietary or nutritional supplements that contain ingredients other than vitamins and minerals,” which would include big percentage of what GNC sells.

But those guidelines said commercials for health and nutrition stores are permitted, “provided that they do not reference any dietary or nutritional supplements or products, energy drinks, or any prohibited substances.”

In other words, GNC otherwise might be cleared to air an ad in the Super Bowl as long as it doesn’t reference certain products. The company’s ad planned for the Super Bowl did not reference specific products and instead had a motivational theme about having the courage to change. “Don’t ever let anyone tell you you can’t change,” the ad says.

“Having the courage to change can mean many things and our customers exemplify that every day,” Hennion’s statement said. “We strongly support the stories of change represented by the people in our commercial, and we are committed to sharing that as broadly as possible."

While the ad might not have strictly conflicted with NFL advertising guidelines, it did conflict with that list of prohibited companies for players, and it is not clear how well-known that list was to Fox or even around the league office. This list was posted on the players union website on its drug program resources page.

If the ad were allowed to air, it would have created a conflict in which the NFL was using its biggest event to help promote a company that its players were forbidden to promote.

Hennion said less than 3% of the products at GNC include banned NFL substances, which the NFL considers to be performance-enhancing. He said the banned substances were DHEA, an anabolic agent, and synephrine, a stimulant. GNC has more than 6,500 retail locations in the USA and was hoping to use the Super Bowl ad to reboot its brand.

Hennion said he first detected something was wrong on Jan. 27, a day after USA TODAY Sports contacted the players union.

“We sent the spot to Fox on (Jan. 26) one last time, and they cleared it,” Hennion said Monday. “Then Friday evening (Jan. 27) they called and said the NFL had an issue with the logo. We spent the weekend working through alternatives.

“And then at 1 o’clock (Monday) we were notified by Fox that the NFL had rejected us, our commercial and rejected us as an advertiser in the Super Bowl. And that was the first we had heard there was any concern with GNC’s participation.

