Here's how to get Jimmy Fallon's Super Bowl show tickets

In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, host Jimmy Fallon onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon is coming to Minneapolis for Super Bowl 52 and tickets to the live show will be made available Friday morning.

The tickets are free, however, they are only available through a lottery. Here's how to enter:

Create a 1iota login. This is the company that is distributing the tickets.

Tickets to the live Minneapolis show will be released Friday, Dec. 22 at 10:30 a.m. CST. Click here to login and apply.

Once you've submitted an application, you'll be placed on a waiting list. If you're lucky enough to get tickets, you'll be contacted by The Tonight Show at least two weeks before the show.

Those awarded tickets must present a photo ID with date of birth the night of the show and arrive by 9 p.m. Anyone under the age of 16 is not permitted to the show.

The live show will be Feb. 4 at the Orpheum Theater following Super Bowl 52 on KARE 11.

