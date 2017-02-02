Matt Ryan won't be in the audience when the NFL MVP is announced

Feb 1, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) answers questions at a press conference for Super Bowl LI at Westin Houston Memorial City Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

HOUSTON -- Matt Ryan won't be in attendance for the NFL Honors Night on Saturday when he will likely be announced as the league's Most Valuable Player.

Instead, he'll be finishing up preparations for the next day when he and the Atlanta Falcons will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Ryan said he'll be busy while the event is going on.

"We'll have meetings and stuff, so we won't be at the NFL Honors Night," Ryan said. "I went there last year. It was a great event and they do a great job with it."

Ryan said the team isn't ready for Sunday yet and needs to utilize the remaining time this week wisely now that the media obligations are over.

"We certainly have work to do on the practice field and things to clean up, things to work on. I feel like Thursday and Friday are critical practices for us. So, we're still excited and ready to for that," Ryan said.

Last year, Cam Newton did not attend the NFL Honors because the Carolina Panthers were preparing for Super Bowl 50. However, he did send a video message that played after he had won the award.

Ryan didn't say whether or not he will do the same.

