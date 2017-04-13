NFL announces date of Atlanta Super Bowl

A rendering from the inside of the future home of the Atlanta Falcons, Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Photo: WXIA)

The NFL announced the date of Super Bowl LIII, which will be played in the new home of the Atlanta Falcons, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, today.

The game will be played on February 3, 2019.

The city of Atlanta has not played host to the NFL championship game since January 30, 2000 when Kurt Warner led the "Greatest Show on Turf" St. Louis Rams to the Super Bowl XXXIV title over the Tennessee Titans at the Georgia Dome. St. Louis won the game 23-16 after Kevin Dyson came one yard short of tying the game as time expired.

The city also hosted Super Bowl XXVIII, where the Dallas Cowboys won the second of their back-to-back Super Bowls over the Buffalo Bills, 30-13, in 1994.

The Super Bowl LIII will be the second of three Super Bowls in four years to be played in new stadiums. Minnesota's new U.S. Bank Stadium will host Super Bowl LII next year and the Los Angeles Rams' new stadium in Inglewood, Calif., will host Super Bowl LV in 2021.

Only time will tell if the Atlanta Falcons will become the first team to play a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

