Close Sack Those Calories with Healthy Game Day Recipes Huddle around Kroger's healthy snacking recipes and score a tasty touchdown for your super party! GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:09 PM. EST February 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST For more information, visit Kroger.com. (© 2017 KHOU) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Bird Lady Judge enters not guilty plea for White Detectives: KY mother admits to killing family Falcons fans stranded after no-show bus National Signing Day 2017 highlights, 6pm, pt. 1 Chuck's Pawn Shop Warner Robins Atlanta Falcons 'bird lady' feels a win coming Super Bowl food, drinks equal big dollars Lawmakers discuss medical cannabis expansion 35th Cherry Blossom Festival coming in March More Stories One year later, Jibri Bryan's legacy lives on Feb. 2, 2017, 11:35 p.m. USPS not delivering to some residents in Bonaire… Feb. 2, 2017, 7:05 p.m. City getting feedback on new parking plan Feb. 2, 2017, 11:41 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs