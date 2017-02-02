Samuel L. Jackson is a Falcons super fan and we have the Tweets to prove it

Samuel L. Jackson performs on the field before facing the Philadelphia Eagles before the Philadelphia Eagles play against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on September 18, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2011 Getty Images)

For those of you know don't know, Samuel L. Jackson, known for his famous movie roles and no-nonsense persona, is a Falcons fan.

He is not just a regular fan, oh no, he is a super fan. I'm talking a full on love affair with our Dirty Birds.

Don't believe us? Well, here are the Tweets to prove it.

This is one of his more mild Tweets about our beloved football team:

Here we go y'all! The road to the Big Stage starts here. Rise Up!! Bird Fiiiight!!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) January 14, 2017

And here's one that makes a reference to one of his super iconic roles, Jules Winnifield from Pulp Fiction:

This one is just a cartoon version of him, but he has the Falcons logo in the background, which is pretty cool. And it includes the word that we all tend to associate with him whenever he's talking. Admit it, you read this in Samuel L. Jackson's voice, because I sure did.

What do Falcons Do?!!! pic.twitter.com/xRBo2rdd4h — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) January 14, 2017

In this Tweet, Jackson is talking about our talented wide receiver, Julio Jones:

Julio Jones ALWAYS OPEN like Waffle House!! pic.twitter.com/x8Q7Qm3ewm — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) January 22, 2017

Sufficing to say, Samuel L. Jackson is a Falcons fan and he is showing mad love for them. We are excited to see what he Tweets about during the actual Super Bowl game.

SUPER BOWL BOUND!!!!! RISE UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/E9aFSrWXOO — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) January 23, 2017

Must be Sunday at The Dome!! RISE UP!!! A photo posted by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) on Nov 27, 2016 at 11:30am PST

We love our Dirty Birds too Jackson, we love them too.

