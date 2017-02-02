WMAZ
Samuel L. Jackson is a Falcons super fan and we have the Tweets to prove it

Catherine Park, WXIA 11:05 PM. EST February 02, 2017

For those of you know don't know, Samuel L. Jackson, known for his famous movie roles and no-nonsense persona, is a Falcons fan.

He is not just a regular fan, oh no, he is a super fan. I'm talking a full on love affair with our Dirty Birds. 

Don't believe us? Well, here are the Tweets to prove it. 

 

This is one of his more mild Tweets about our beloved football team:

 

And here's one that makes a reference to one of his super iconic roles, Jules Winnifield from Pulp Fiction

 

Must be Sunday at The Dome!! RISE UP!!!

A photo posted by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) on

(© 2017 WXIA)


