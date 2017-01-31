Super Bowl in Houston: 5 things to know Tuesday

HOUSTON -- All Super Bowl week we’re tracking the daily “5 things to know” from headlines to events and happenings.

#1 – PATRIOTS AND FALCONS TALK TO THE MEDIA

Today is the first full day that both the Patriots and the Falcons will be in town. On Google people are still searching for the “2017 media day,” but it’s now called Super Bowl Opening Night. On Monday night players and coaches from both teams gathered at Minute Maid Park, but this isn’t your typical press conference. If you missed the big event make sure you check out video & photo our coverage here.

#2 – SUPER BOWL LIVE OPEN FROM 3 P.M. TO 9 P.M.

The free exhibits and performances at Super Bowl Live are open again at Discovery Green today, and Houston’s weather is looking really nice. Just a reminder: The NFL experience is closed today. This means the public will not have access to the George R. Brown.

#3 – SUPER BOWL LIVE CONCERTS START AT 5:45 P.M.

Tonight’s free performances start with the Unicorn Dragon and Lion Dance Team. Sam Lao and Bright Light Social Hour finish off the evening.

#4 – BUDWEISER CLYDESDALES ARRIVE IN HOUSTON

The beautiful Clydesdale horses will be at the Anheuser-Busch Houston Brewery and Tour Center starting today. Guests can tour the brewery for $10 but seeing the Clydesdales is free. Yes, you can take photos! They’ll be at the Anheuser-Busch tour center on Gellhorn Drive through Sunday.

#5 – ROCKETS VS. KINGS

Parking alert for those of you heading into downtown Houston tonight – the Kings take on the Rockets at the Toyota Center, right next to Discovery Green and the Super Bowl Live activities. Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to get in and out of the area so you don’t miss your events.

