Why fewer athletes attend the NFL Draft

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 28: (L-R) Keanu Neal of Florida holds up a jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked #17 overall by the Atlanta Falcons during the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University on April 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images) (Photo: Jon Durr, 2016 Getty Images)

When the Cleveland Browns select the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday, there is a chance no one will walk on stage to join Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The NFL announced there were 22 prospects attending this weekend's NFL Draft in Philadelphia earlier this month. That number has decreased with Gareon Conley announcing Wednesday that he will not attend after he was accused of sexual assault.

Last year, there were 25 prospects. The most to ever attend the draft was 30 in 2014. It has decreased every year since then.

This year, Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is projected to be the first pick in this year's draft, but he will not be waiting to hear his name called from the green room. Rather, he decided to spend the night at his home surrounded by friends and family. It's a decision more and more top athletes are making.

If Garrett is selected by the Browns, he will be the latest top overall pick to not take the stage since Jameis Winston was selected No. 1 in 2015. Winston watched the draft from his home. Like Winston, Garrett will have cameras at his draft party. Unlike Winston, this party will be sponsored by the NFLPA.

The NFLPA's ACE Media is actually making a show out of Garrett's party. They will set up cameras and feature Garrett as he is likely picked soon after the draft begins. He avoids the big trip and the obligations the NFL makes its future players go through before the big day. It gives the athlete more control over his big day.

11Alive confirmed Garrett isn't the only athlete ACE Media will be working with for this weekend's draft. The NFLPA stated that ACE is working with Charles Harris from Missouri and Malik Hooker from Ohio State.

The NFLPA did not comment on the growing trend of athletes not attending the draft, but the union's president Eric Winston did tell The MMQB that they were looking for a way to support the trend.

“We wanted to give guys the opportunity where they don’t feel like they have to go to the draft, they can have the day at their house and host all their family and friends, but still be able to capture it for them. And to have Myles Garrett, maybe the first pick, do it is awesome."

It won't be surprising if ACE's coverage sparks more and more top NFL prospects to avoid the draft and try and draw the media attention and sponsorships to their own home. What that could do for the draft's popularity is unknown. ESPN and NFL Network have drawn good ratings for their coverage of the first round as future stars put their new team's cap on and hold up their jersey.

But the NFLPA and ACE have cleverly figured out a way to break into the coverage and cover the draft from a different angle.

