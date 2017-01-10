NHL announces full All-Star Game rosters

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Rookies Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine are among the players selected for the NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center.
The NHL announced the full rosters and coaches Tuesday for the All-Star weekend, which will be held Jan. 27-29 in Los Angeles.
The game format will again be a 3-on-3 tournament featuring a team from each of the NHL's four divisions. The Pacific Division won last year.
Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby, Edmonton's Connor McDavid, Nashville's P.K. Subban and Montreal's Carey Price already were chosen by fans to be captains of their respective teams.
The rosters also include Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin, John Tavares and Chicago teammates Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Duncan Keith.
The Los Angeles Kings will be represented by forward Jeff Carter and defenseman Drew Doughty in their home rink.
Rosters
Atlantic Division
- Nikita Kucherov, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Bard Marchand, LW, Boston Bruins
- Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Frans Nielsen, C, Detroit Red Wings
- Kyle Okposo, RW, Buffalo Sabres
- Vincent Trocheck, C, Florida Panthers
- Victor Hedman, D, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Erik Karlsson, D, Ottawa Senators
- Shea Weber, D, Montreal Canadiens
- Carey Price, G, Montreal Canadiens (Atlantic Division Team Captain)
- Tukka Rask, G, Boston Bruins
Metropolitan Division
- Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins (Metropolitan Division Team Captain)
- Taylor Hall, LW, New Jersey Devils
- Evengi Malkin, C, Pittsburgh Penguins
- Alex Ovechkin, LW. Washington Capitals
- Wayne Simmonds, RW, Philadelphia Flyers
- John Tavares, C, New York Islanders
- Justin Faulk, D, Carolina Hurricanes
- Seth Jones, D, Columbus Blue Jackets
- Ryan McDonagh, D, New York Rangers
- Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Columbus Blue Jackets
- Braden Holtby, G, Washington Capitals
Central Division
- Patrick Kaine, RW, Chicago Blackhawks
- Patrik Laine, RW, Winnipeg Jets
- Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche
- Tyler Seguin, C, Dallas Stars
- Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, St. Louis Blues
- Jonathan Toews, C, Chicago Blackhawks
- P.K. Subban, D, Nashville Predators (Central Division Team Captain)
- Duncan Keith, D, Chicago Blackhawks
- Ryan Suter, D, Minnesota Wild
- Corey Crawford, G, Chicago Blackhawks
- Devan Dubnyk, G, Minnesota Wild
Pacific Division
- Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers (Pacific Division Team Captain)
- Jeff Carter, C, Los Angeles Kings
- Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Calgary Flames
- Bo Horvat, C, Vancouver Canucks
- Ryan Kesler, C, Anaheim Ducks
- Joe Pavelski, C, San Jose Sharks
- Brent Burns, D, San Jose Sharks
- Drew Doughty, D, Los Angeles Kings
- Cam Fowler, D, Anaheim Ducks
- Martin Jones, G. San Jose Sharks
- Mike Smith, G, Arizona Coyotes
