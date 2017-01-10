NHL announces full All-Star Game rosters

TORONTO, CANADA - OCTOBER 02: Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates during an NHL preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens at Air Canada Centre on October 2, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) . (Photo: Vaughn Ridley, 2016 Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Rookies Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine are among the players selected for the NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center.

The NHL announced the full rosters and coaches Tuesday for the All-Star weekend, which will be held Jan. 27-29 in Los Angeles.

The game format will again be a 3-on-3 tournament featuring a team from each of the NHL's four divisions. The Pacific Division won last year.

Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby, Edmonton's Connor McDavid, Nashville's P.K. Subban and Montreal's Carey Price already were chosen by fans to be captains of their respective teams.

The rosters also include Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin, John Tavares and Chicago teammates Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Duncan Keith.

The Los Angeles Kings will be represented by forward Jeff Carter and defenseman Drew Doughty in their home rink.

Rosters

Atlantic Division

Nikita Kucherov, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning

Bard Marchand, LW, Boston Bruins

Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs

Frans Nielsen, C, Detroit Red Wings

Kyle Okposo, RW, Buffalo Sabres

Vincent Trocheck, C, Florida Panthers

Victor Hedman, D, Tampa Bay Lightning

Erik Karlsson, D, Ottawa Senators

Shea Weber, D, Montreal Canadiens

Carey Price, G, Montreal Canadiens (Atlantic Division Team Captain)

Tukka Rask, G, Boston Bruins

Metropolitan Division

Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins (Metropolitan Division Team Captain)

Taylor Hall, LW, New Jersey Devils

Evengi Malkin, C, Pittsburgh Penguins

Alex Ovechkin, LW. Washington Capitals

Wayne Simmonds, RW, Philadelphia Flyers

John Tavares, C, New York Islanders

Justin Faulk, D, Carolina Hurricanes

Seth Jones, D, Columbus Blue Jackets

Ryan McDonagh, D, New York Rangers

Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Columbus Blue Jackets

Braden Holtby, G, Washington Capitals

Central Division

Patrick Kaine, RW, Chicago Blackhawks

Patrik Laine, RW, Winnipeg Jets

Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche

Tyler Seguin, C, Dallas Stars

Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, St. Louis Blues

Jonathan Toews, C, Chicago Blackhawks

P.K. Subban, D, Nashville Predators (Central Division Team Captain)

Duncan Keith, D, Chicago Blackhawks

Ryan Suter, D, Minnesota Wild

Corey Crawford, G, Chicago Blackhawks

Devan Dubnyk, G, Minnesota Wild

Pacific Division

Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers (Pacific Division Team Captain)

Jeff Carter, C, Los Angeles Kings

Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Calgary Flames

Bo Horvat, C, Vancouver Canucks

Ryan Kesler, C, Anaheim Ducks

Joe Pavelski, C, San Jose Sharks

Brent Burns, D, San Jose Sharks

Drew Doughty, D, Los Angeles Kings

Cam Fowler, D, Anaheim Ducks

Martin Jones, G. San Jose Sharks

Mike Smith, G, Arizona Coyotes

