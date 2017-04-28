No. 22 Bears Tripped Up in 8-4 Loss to UNCG

MACON, GA. - No. 22 (NCBWA) Mercer squandered a four-run lead and fell to visiting UNCG, 8-4, as the Spartans scored eight unanswered in the series opener at OrthoGeorgia Park Friday night.



UNCG (25-15, 9-4 Southern Conference) plated all eight runs over a three-inning stretch from the fifth to the seventh, using 12 hits to snap Mercer's (35-10, 14-2) 12-game conference win streak. The Bears' last SoCon loss came March 26 to ETSU.



Mercer jumped out to a four-run advantage in the second as its No. 6-9 batters reached base, including hits by Jackson Ware , Trey Truitt and Matt Meeder . A RBI single by Truitt plated Ware for the first run after his double down the right-field line. UNCG aided the Bears afterward by committed a throwing error at home plate and tossing a wild pitch, allowing three unearned runs.



Starting pitcher Ryan Askew faced only 15 batters through four innings of play, but the Spartans used a four-hit fifth frame and three-hit sixth to chase the right-hander and jump on reliever Christian Vann (1-2), who took the loss. An error at second base and a wild pitch in the seventh led to a three-run frame for UNCG.



Mercer put the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth as Ben Upton (single), Truitt (single) and David Posas (walk) reached base, but a flyout to the centerfield warning track by Alex Hanson ended the threat.



COACH GIBSON'S TAKE

"It was a really good ball game for four or five innings as we got out in front. Once UNCG punched back with their runs, we just did not stop them and did not respond with the bats ourselves.



I am disappointed they were able to score runs in multiple frames in the middle of the game but we had some mistakes and UNCG is too good of a club to give outs too. We need to come out strong tomorrow and Sunday and hopefully we can get the bats going against them and respond well."



PLAYER OF THE GAME

Trey Truitt notched his second straight two-hit game, going 2-for-4 with Mercer's lone RBI.



PITCHER'S OF RECORD

Win: Bryce Hensley, UNCG (6-4)

Loss: Christian Vann , Mercer (1-2)

RECORD UPDATE

No. 22 Mercer: 35-10 (14-2 SoCon)

35-10 (14-2 SoCon) UNCG: 25-15 (9-4 SoCon)

UP NEXT

No. 22 Mercer: Hosts UNCG (2 p.m., Saturday, April 29 at OrthoGeorgia Park)

UNCG: At No. 22 Mercer (2 p.m., Saturday, April 29 at OrthoGeorgia Park)

NOTABLES

Five Mercer pitchers combined to toss 2.1 innings of hitless relief to end the game.

Danny Edgeworth extended career-long hit and reached base streaks of 12 and 19 with a single in the sixth. Ryan Hagan extended his reached base streak to 18 games. JT Thomas (1-for-4) stretched his hit streak to 10 straight games. Alex Hanson made it 15 consecutive contests of reaching base.

Mercer's three-game skid is the longest of the season.

The 8-4 loss marked Mercer's first on a Friday all season. The Bears are 10-1 in such games.

The Bears' 12-game SoCon win streak was the longest since Western Carolina won 16 straight in 2013.

