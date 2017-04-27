No surprise, Browns take Garrett with top pick

NFL (Photo: AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - No surprise at the top of the NFL draft: Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett was the first choice by the Cleveland Browns.

Coming off a 1-15 season, the Browns need help everywhere. They began filling holes Thursday night by grabbing Garrett, a junior and All-American with dynamic passing rushing skills, probably the best of any player in this draft. While Garrett was bothered by some injuries last season, at times he was unblockable in the tough SEC.

Garrett is the first Aggie selected No. 1 overall.

Next up are the San Francisco 49ers.

The NFL draft will begin in about an hour in Philadelphia.

The Cleveland Browns hold the first pick yet again after finishing just 1-15 last season. Though Cleveland could use help at quarterback, the Browns could also help their defense by taking Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, thought by many to be the most talented overall player in the draft.

Cleveland will be followed by San Francisco, Chicago and Jacksonville.

The first round could see a slew of players from the nation's top college programs get selected. From smaller schools, Temple's Haason Reddick and Western Michigan's Corey Davis are projected to be picked among the first 15 selections.

