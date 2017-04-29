Northside's Robert Davis Drafted by Washington

NFL (Photo: AP)

Another Central Georgian heard his name called in this year's NFL Draft, Northside alumnus Robert Davis. The Wide receiver was drafted in the 6th round by the Washington Redskins as the 209th overall pick. Davis played four seasons at Georgia State and was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference First Team in the 2016 and 2015 seasons.

He is Georgia State's career leader in receptions with 222 and receiving yards with 3391. He also led the Sun Belt in receiving yards with 968.

