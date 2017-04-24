Notable activist applauds Kirby Smart's swift decision to release D'Antne Demery

Apr 22, 2017; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shown on the field during the Georgia Spring Game at Sanford Stadium. Red defeated Black 25-22. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

ATHENS, Ga. -- Kirby Smart's swift action to release D'Antne Demery from his National Letter of Intent after his arrest on Saturday received praise from many, including notable activist Brenda Tracy.

Demery was released after he was arrested for allegedly choking his girlfriend near a local Waffle House after they had both attended Saturday's G-Day game, according to Athens-Clarke County police.

Just as more grim details were coming out, Georgia's head coach, Smart, released a statement announcing Demery's release.

Tracy, a member of the NCAA's Committee to Combat Sexual Violence, registered nurse and rape survivor applauded Smart's decision. She travels the country to speak to football programs about sexual and domestic violence, and she had just visited Georgia on Friday.

Just heard @KirbySmartUGA released Demery. Good job coach! Chalk this up as a win & a step towards changing the culture 💯 — Brenda Tracy (@brendatracy24) April 23, 2017

"This is great news. I appreciate Coach Kirby's swift action on this issue," Tracy told 11Alive Sports partner UGASports.com. “Releasing Demery from his scholarship is sending the message that violence will not be tolerated at UGA. I applaud Coach Kirby and I am grateful for his leadership.”

Tracy met with just the current roster on Friday, not the incoming recruits. In the same week, she visited Stanford and Arizona State.

“Everybody paid attention and my message was well-received by the coaches and players. I got lots of hugs, handshakes and thanks at the end from the players. It was a good visit,” she said. “I didn’t have any issues at all with anything, I felt like they understood what I was trying to say.”

Thank you @brendatracy24 for your powerful message today. Sexual violence is NEVER okay, and we pledge to #SetTheExpectation. pic.twitter.com/gupXPZQZXh — Georgia Football (@FootballUGA) April 21, 2017

