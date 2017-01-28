Okogie scores at buzzer, Jackets upset Notre Dame 62-60

gt (Photo: gt)

ATLANTA (AP) - Josh Okogie made a fast-break layup as time expired, Tadric Jackson had a career-high 25 points and Georgia Tech earned another surprising victory over a ranked opponent, beating No. 14 Notre Dame 62-60 on Saturday.

The inexperienced Yellow Jackets (13-8, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), in their first year under coach Josh Pastner, already had two wins over Top 10 opponents before taking down the Fighting Irish (17-5, 6-3).

Notre Dame's Matt Farrell went up for a short jumper but missed off the rim with 7 seconds remaining. Jackson grabbed the rebound, tossed the ball upcourt to a streaking Okogie, and McCamish Pavilion erupted in cheers.

Ben Lammers, the only player on either team to play the entire game, had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Georgia Tech.

(© 2017 WMAZ)