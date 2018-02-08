Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee speaks at Northeast High School

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

In this Winter Olympics season, a famous Olympian came to Central Georgia Thursday.

Track and field athlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee spoke to students at Northeast High School.

Joyner-Kersee won gold, silver, and bronze medals throughout the 1980s and early 1990s. She was named by Sports Illustrated as the Top Female Athlete of the 20th Century.

Northeast Principal Steven Jones welcomed the gold medalist to Copeland Court.

She told students, people said she would never succeed.

"My hope is that they will stay committed to whatever their endeavors are, be committed, be committed to hard work, have fun with what they're doing, and never let someone say you can't achieve something," Joyner-Kersee said.

Joyner-Kersee's last stop was the Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia's Youth of the Year and Hall of Fame induction.

Central High School's Cameron Gooden was named this year's Youth of the Year.

