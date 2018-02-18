WMAZ
2018 Winter Olympics: U.S. women's hockey team tops Finland, on to final

The U.S. women believe their time is now to win an Olympic gold medal.

KEVIN ALLEN | USA TODAY SPORTS , TEGNA 1:31 AM. EST February 19, 2018

The U.S. women's hockey team took care of business Monday in the semifinals of the Pyeongchang Olympics hockey tournament.

The USA blitzed Finland 5-0 to earn a spot in the gold-medal game Thursday vs. Canada or Russia, the team known here as Olympic Athletes from Russia (played later Monday).

The USA got first-period goals from Gigi Marvin and Dani Cameranesi, second-period power-play goals from Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Hilary Knight.  

Cameranesi made it 5-0 45 seconds into the third period.

The USA outshot Finalnd 38-14.

