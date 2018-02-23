2018 Winter Olympics: USA's Kyle Mack lands silver in snowboarding big air

Kyle Mack of the United States celebrates winning the silver medal during the Men's Big Air Final on day 15 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on February 24, 2018. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) (Photo: Clive Mason, 2018 Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - Kyle Mack styled his way to a silver medal.

The first-time Olympian landed a frontside triple cork 1440 bloody Dracula, a stylish trick he was the first to land, to help him earn his medal in big air snowboarding at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on Saturday.

Mack took a surprise medal in an event the Canadians were favored to sweep.

Sebastien Toutant of Canada took gold, Billy Morgan of Great Britain claimed bronze. Chris Corning and Red Gerard, the gold medalist in slopestyle, finished fourth and fifth.

Ivanka Trump, who is heading the U.S. delegation for the closing ceremony, was in attendance.

The big air event, where riders complete two tricks and the total score determines a winner, was a new addition to the Olympic program this year.

