5 things you missed from the Olympics on Friday

Team USA celebrates on the podium after winning curling men's gold medal game between the USA and Sweden during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Curling Centre in Gangneung on February 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / WANG Zhao (Photo credit should read WANG ZHAO/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: WANG ZHAO, This content is subject to copyright.)

Something tells me a few of you didn't miss this first thing.

Bars, clubs and homes all around the U.S. had curling on. Yes, Olympic curling. All eyes were on the sheets as the U.S. took on Sweden in the gold medal game.

The end of the Olympics brings some of the most exciting moments. So here are a few you missed overnight on Friday.

1) 1st Curling gold medal in history

The U.S. men's curling team, led by the now four-time Olympian John Shuster, won its first gold medal in history early Saturday morning.

It was a nail-biter up until the 8th end, that's when Shuster had a double-knockout that gave the U.S. five points. That gave them a 10-5 lead with two ends left. They were able to protect that lead and win 10-7. Checkout the moment that everyone's talking about.

AND THAT'S HOW IT'S DONE!@TeamShuster doubles their score on one throw in End 8! 😱 https://t.co/crSmtNeRXW pic.twitter.com/D6s4z1cMAl — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 24, 2018

2) Curling watch parties are now a thing

It was worth staying up late to watch.

Curling fans across the country stayed up late to witness the United States make history. There were parties of all shapes and sizes in the U.S.

Watch party at the Chicago Curling Club as @TeamShuster goes for Olympic 🥇. 🥌🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Enpj9mMl93 — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) February 24, 2018

Check out a few more here.

3) Ledecka wins again!

Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic made history, again!

After winning gold in the super-G on skis last week and shocking the rest of the field, Ledecka won gold in the parallel giant slalom. It's her best event.

Ledecka becomes the first woman two win two Olympic gold medals in two different sports.

The first woman to earn two gold medals in two different sports in a single #WinterOlympics!



Ester Ledecka just won the parallel giant slalom one week after earning gold in the super-G. https://t.co/1tUemeuyVb pic.twitter.com/rn3nX8YXOx — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 24, 2018

4) SQUIRREL!

Earlier in the event, a squirrel appeared to have a death wish and nearly was sliced in half.

During one of the races in the parallel giant slalom, a squirrel ran right up to one of the racers who managed to just barely miss it with her board.

Everyone was okay. The racer won the round, and the squirrel ran off unharmed.

5) The bloody Dracula wins silver

Kyle Mack stepped up when it mattered most to shock the field and win a silver medal in the big air snowboarding.

Mack landed a frontside triple cork 1440 bloody Dracula to win the medal. He's the first to land the spooky sounding trick.

Ivanka Trump was in attendance to witness the silver medal performance (she was also at the curling match). Take a look:

