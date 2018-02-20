AC/DC, Beyonce and the best Olympic figure skating music

For the first time in Olympic history, figure skaters are allowed to compete to music with lyrics. Previously, only ice dancers were allowed to use music with lyrics.
The women's individual figure skating event gets underway with the short program, and you'll instantly recognize some of the skaters' accompanying music, ranging from hard rock to modern pop.
When you think figure skating, you probably don't jump to AC/DC, but that's exactly the band what Hungary's Ivett Toth uses her short program. Toth performs to the band's greatest hits, Back in Black and Thunderstruck.
Mae Berenice Meite of France is clearly a card-carrying member of the Beyhive, performing to a stripped-down version of Beyonce's Halo, in addition to Run The World.
Here's the entire field for individual women's figure skating and the music they will use for their short programs:
Bradie Tennell (USA) – Taeguki by Dong-Jun Lee
Isadora Williams (Brazil) – Hallelujah performed by K. D. Lang
Anna Khnychenkova (Ukraine) – Sorongo, Street Passions by Didulia
Diana Nikitina (Latvia) – Soldier of Love by Sade
Hanul Kim (Korea) – The Piano soundtrack
Anita Oestlund (Sweden) – Carmen Fantasie by David Garrett
Xiangning Li (China) – Nuovo Cinema Paradiso soundtrack
Alexia Paganini (Switzerland) – Forbidden Love from Romeo and Juliet
Aizza Mambekova (Kazakhstan) – Amanama, Hourshaker by DJ Antoine
Emmi Peltonen (Finland) – Tango Jalousie by Jacob Gade
Larkyn Austman (Canada) – Mein Herr from Cabaret
Mae Berenice Meite (France) – Halo, Run the World by Beyonce
Kailani Craine (Australia) – Dream a Little Dream of Me by Ella Fitzgerald, One Day performed by Caro Emerald
Ivett Toth (Hungary) – Back in Black, Thunderstruck by AC/DC
Giada Russo (Italy) – Eyes Wide Shut soundtrack
Loena Hendrickx (Belgium) – Frozen by Madonna
Nicole Schott (Germany) – Nella Fantasia
Nicole Rajicova (Slovakia) – Une page d'amour by Nathalia Mansner
Kaori Sakamoto (Japan) – Moonlight Sonata by Beethoven
Mirai Nagasu (USA) – Nocturne No. 20 in C Sharp Minor
Gabrielle Daleman (Canada) – Habanera by George Bizet
Karen Chen (USA) – On Golden Pond by David Grusin
Elizabet Tursynbaeva (Kazakhstan) – Carmen performed by David Garrett
Dabin Choi (Korea) – Papa Can You Hear Me soundtrack
Evgenia Medvedeva (OAR) – Nocturne by Frederic Chopin
Satako Miyahara (Japan) – Memoirs of a Geisha soundtrack
Kaetlyn Osmond (Canada) – Sous le ciel de Paris
Alina Zagitova (OAR) – Black Swan
Carolina Kostner (Italy) – Ne me quitte pas performed by Celene Dion
Maria Sotskova (OAR) – Swan Lake by Pyotr I. Tchaikovsky
