All the Olympic medals Team USA has won in PyeongChang

With the 2018 Winter Games in full swing, several American athletes have already wound up on the medals podium in PyeongChang.
Here are the members of Team USA bringing medals home so far:
Chloe Kim won gold in the women's snowboard halfpipe
Arielle Gold won bronze in the women's snowboard halfpipe
Team USA took bronze in the figure skating team event
Chris Mazdzer took silver in the men's singles luge
Jamie Anderson won gold in the women's snowboard slopestyle
Red Gerard won gold in the men's snowboard slopestyle
