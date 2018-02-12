American Chloe Kim closes in on halfpipe gold

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA (AP) - American teenager Chloe Kim is closing in on a gold medal in women's halfpipe snowboarding.
The 17-year-old from California posted a score of 93.75 during the first of her three runs in the finals, easily topping the field of a dozen riders.
Kim threw down an electric run, throwing in a triple-twisting spin halfway through at sun-splashed Phoenix Snow Park.
Kim was the only rider to post a score over 90 during the first two rounds.
