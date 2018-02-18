American couples all near the top after short program of 2018 Winter Olympics ice dancing

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the United States compete during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Short Dance on day 10 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 19, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

The three American couples stand in the top seven after the short program of Olympic ice dancing on Monday.

Leading the way are national champs Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donahue with a score of 77.75, putting them in third. They are barely ahead of fourth-place teammates Maia and Alex Shibutani who earned 77.73, two points below their season best. Madison Chock and Evan Bates scored 75.45 for seventh place.

Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, favorites to win gold, wowed the crowd with an 83.67, a season best. They already have a gold medal here from the team competition. They won ice dancing gold in 2010 in Vancouver and took silvers in ice dancing and team in 2014 in Sochi.

Medals will be awarded on Tuesday after the free dance.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM