American skiers David Wise, Alex Ferreira finish 1-2 in halfpipe at 2018 Winter Olympics

David Wise of the United States competes during the Freestyle Skiing Men's Ski Halfpipe Final on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - David Wise threw down a dominant run when he needed it, defending his Olympic gold medal as the Americans went 1-2 in the final.

Wise scored a 97.20 on his final run to win gold and teammate Alex Ferreira claimed silver. Nico Porteous of New Zealand won bronze.

Wise, 27, returned to the Olympic podium after four years of dealing with injury and loss. He had three concussions within a two-year span and dealt with nagging shoulder and back injuries.

In the four years since Sochi, Wise has gone through the death of four family members or friends – including his father-in-law and grandmother – and supported his sister, Christy, after she lost her leg in a boating accident.

Wise returned to top form this season, winning U.S. Grand Prixes in December and January before taking gold in the X Games last month.

