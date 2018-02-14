Americans land quad twist in pairs free skate

USA's Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim compete in the pair skating free skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 15, 2018. (Photo: MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - Alexa Scimeca-Knierim and Chris Knierim became the first Americans to land a quad twist in an Olympic competition when they hit the four-revolution element in the pairs free skate.

The rest of their program didn't go nearly as well.

Knierim fell on both of their triple jumps, a salchow and the toeloop that was supposed to lead into a double toeloop. The married couple was also out of synch on their combination spin and a bit shaky on their throw triple flip.

They'll wind up far out of medal contention, but they've already had a successful Olympics. They were an integral part of the U.S. winning the team bronze.

After the performance Alexa broke down in tears saying the shooting at a Florida high school had her "emotionally drained."

Scimeca-Knierim didn't blame the news from Florida for a poor routine by the only American pair at the Olympics. But she says she was stressed out when she saw the news on television at the arena.

"We are so privileged and lucky to be doing what we are doing," she said, "and it's so sad that 17 people died in the United States. I told Chris today he'd need to be so much stronger than me.

"I am disappointed with the way we performed today, but so many people at home are hurting because their children have died."

She stopped to gather herself as her husband patted her on the head.

"I was not focused on it while we were skating, but now that we are done, after we've skated, there's an emotional hurt. I am overwhelmed."

© 2018 Associated Press