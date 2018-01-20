Atlanta's Christian Coleman sets new world record

Photo: Al Ashe

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Atlanta's Christian Coleman set a new world record in the men's 60-meter indoor race by running a 6.37 at the Clemson Invitational on Friday.

The previous world record was 6.39 set in 1998. It was also set by an American, Maurice Greene, in Madrid, Spain.

Coleman was a track and field athlete for Tennessee. He graduated high school at Our Lady of Mercy in Fayetteville, Georgia.

WORLD RECORD!! 6.37s. Great start to my career. Thank You God🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/fUZQEpuPgw — Christian Coleman (@__coleman) January 20, 2018

Coleman, 21, is rapidly becoming one of the top track and field athletes in the world. Last year, he defeated Usain Bolt twice during the IAAF World Athletics Championships in London and won his first global medal. He won silver in the 100 meters.

Read more about Coleman's journey while growing up in Atlanta.

