Feb 24 Olympics recap: USA curlers, Czech athlete, German bobsledders all make history

Team United States reacts after defeating Sweden 10-7 to win the Curling Men's Gold Medal game on day fifteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre on February 24, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The 2018 Winter Olympics come to an end on Sunday with the closing ceremony. But events continued on Saturday with finals, and history-making victories, in several events. Team USA even added another gold medal to its collection.

Here's what you might have missed on Saturday:

USA wins first-ever curling gold at Winter Olympics

Gold medalists the United States react during the victory ceremony following the Curling Men's Gold Medal game on day fifteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre on February 24, 2018. (Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The U.S. men’s curling team, practically an afterthought in this event, won one of the unlikeliest gold medals in Winter Games history, knocking off powerhouse Sweden 10-7.

The USA was on the verge of elimination during round robin play. But they won five straight games including twice over Canada, which had won three consecutive gold medals, and Sweden, whose skip Niklas Edin is the No. 1 ranked player in the world.

Against the Swedes, the USA broke a tie with a massive double-knockout in the eighth end, scoring five points to take a 10-5 lead, which effectively ended the game.

The men later were accidentally presented with medals stamped out for the women's winners before they were swapped out for the correct ones.

Figure skaters show off crazy costumes and moves during exhibition gala

Spain's Javier Fernandez performs during the figure skating gala event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Oval in Gangneung on February 25, 2018. (Photo: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Just about every medalist from the 2018 Olympic Games performed during the figure skating exhibition gala, an un-scored event in which skaters can just have fun.

South Korean pairs skaters Yura Min and Alex Gamelin opened the gala with a flashy, colorful hip-hop program to "Lollipop" — and tossed candy into the crowd.

Gold medal winner Alina Zagitova performed to the jazz standard "Afro Blue" by American singer Jazzmeia Horn. Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir skated a heartfelt routine to the song "Long Time Running" by Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip.

Team USA was represented by bronze medalists Alex and Maia Shibutani, who skated to a mashup of Jay-Z and Frank Sinatra. Nathan Chen was invited to perform after his record-breaking skate in the men's free program, but he was forced to withdraw after coming down with the flu. Chen's fellow teammates Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu did not receive invitations.

Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the USA perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition on day 16 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 25, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Germany sweeps bobsled with gold medals in all three events

Germany is leaving the Pyeongchang Olympics with gold medals in all three bobsled events.

Francesco Friedrich finished off the sweep for the Germans, driving his four-man sled to victory in the final days of the games. Won Yunjong of South Korea and Nico Walther of Germany tied for second and shared the silver.

In Pyeongchang, not only did Germany win gold in all three bobsled events — matching its feat from Turin 2006 — but also became the first country to win six sliding gold medals at a single Olympics.

The top U.S. driver was Codie Bascue, who placed ninth on a day where Ivanka Trump was among those in the crowd watching the last sliding event.

Czech athlete becomes first Olympian to win gold in skiing and snowboarding events

Becoming the first Olympian to win gold medals in Alpine skiing and snowboarding, Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic on Saturday defied skeptics at the 2018 Winter Olympics by trusting herself.

“I was dreaming about this moment since I was a little child, and really since I was 5 years old I was thinking about to get an Olympics and win golds,’’ Ledecka, 22, said after winning the women’s Parallel Giant Slalom in snowboarding a week after her stunning victory in the women’s Alpine skiing Super-G.

In defense of those who doubted Ledecka, no one had even attempted to compete in both sports at the Olympics, much less set out to win gold medals.

Gold medallist Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka celebrates on the podium during the victory ceremony for the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 24, 2018. (Photo: LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)

Host country South Korea finally wins gold in speed skating

Top favorite Lee Seung-hoon skated a masterful race and unleashed a final sprint that no one could match to take gold for South Korea in the men's mass start.

It was the mass start event's Olympics debut, and Lee was thrilled to win in front of his home crowd.

"It's the first competition and at home," Lee said after crying on the medal stand, according to the Associated Press. "It's been a long-time dream for me and unbelievable."

Kim Bo-reum added a silver for South Korea in the women's race. The Americans did not medal.

Seung-Hoon Lee of Korea celebrates winning the gold medal as Koen Verweij of Netherlands takes the bronze during the Men's Speed Skating Mass Start Final during the Winter Olympic Games on February 24, 2018. (Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Norway wins most medals in Winter Olympics history

Day 15 was a record-setting day for Norway, which took bronze in the new Alpine skiing team event to tally its 38th medal in Pyeongchang — a Winter Olympics record.

Norway leads the medals table with 13 gold, 14 silver and 11 bronze. That breaks the record set at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics by the Americans, who won 37 medals.

Norway's previous best medal haul at the Winter Olympics was 26, which they won at the 1994 Lillehammer Games and the 2014 Sochi Games.

Bronze medallists Norway with Jonathan Nordbotten, Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen, Sebastian Foss-Solevaag, Maren Skjoeld, Kristin Lysdahl and Nina Haver-Loeseth celebrate during the victory ceremony for the Alpine Team final on February 24, 2018. (Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

