Gold for all! Team USA on a snowboard win streak

Team USA keeps winding up on the top of the podium during the PyeongChang snowboarding events.
So far, Team USA has swept first place in the snowboard competitions at the 2018 Winter games.
Americans have won gold in all four events so far:
Shaun White in the men's halfpipe.
Seventeen-year-old Chloe Kim in the women's halfpipe.
Red Gerard in the men's slopestyle. He's the youngest snowboarding gold medalist ever.
And Jamie Anderson in the women's slopestyle.
The snowboard events still to come are the parallel giant slaloms, big air, and snowboard cross. We'll see if Team USA's snowboard streak can keep going.
