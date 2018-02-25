WMAZ
Highlights from the Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Pyeongchang

Check out photos from the 2018 Winter Games Opening Ceremony in PyeongChang, South Korea.

USA TODAY SPORTS , TEGNA 8:47 AM. EST February 25, 2018

The 2018 Winter Olympics came to end Sunday with the closing ceremony in Pyeongchang. It's been a memorable month filled with moments and personalties that the world won't soon forget.

Here are some of the highlights from the closing ceremony:

FLAME, EXTINGUISHED

 

Oh no.....#ClosingCeremony #Olympics 😭 the flame...is out. @pyeongchang2018 pic.twitter.com/q2K4ko2c7q

— Olympics (@Olympics) February 25, 2018

 

BEAUTY, UNITY

 

Winter Olympics closing ceremony is so looking beautiful and united right now🤗♥️👏🏾. #PyeongChang2018 #WinterOlympics #ClosingCeremony #EXO_Olympics pic.twitter.com/DTekbQ21M0

— ... (@FallenForJDB) February 25, 2018

 

SHIRTLESS AGAIN! 

Our favorite Tongan flag bearer showed up without his shirt on -- again. 

 

The Tongan guy is back again lol #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/l4VCK3IvoL

— Jason (@fibronectinrgd) February 25, 2018

 

 

Everyone dressed for the weather I see... #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/2cViNbDn2c

— Peter Hayes (@ThatPeterHayes) February 25, 2018

 

WINNING PERFORMANCE

 

 

PASSING THE TORCH

 

 

IT"S A BIRD, IT'S A PLANE -- WAIT, IT'S A BEAR!

 

 

NORWAY DOMINATION

 

 

IVANKA IS THERE!

Ivanka Trump, leading the U.S. delegation for the closing ceremony, sat next to Kim Jung-suk, the wife of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, during the ceremony, according to U.S. reporters. One row behind her was Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of U.S. forces in Korea.

TRAFFIC JAM -- OF ATHLETES

 

 

 

 

DRONES? YES, PLEASE

Some fans loved the use of drones (which didn't happen at the opening ceremoney due to technical difficulties). 

 

