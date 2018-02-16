How fast are these Winter Olympics sports?

Events at the Winter Games are among the fastest in sports, with athletes reaching 100 mph and races measured all the way down to thousandths of a second.
We researched most sports being contested in Pyeongchang and ranked them by speed.
Disclaimer: The numbers aren’t perfect, and ranges of speed can vary depending on where you look. We’ve looked at dozens of data points to come up with the most realistic speed maximums and averages possible.
1. Downhill skiing
World record:100.6 mph
Top speed: 84 mph
Average: 62 mph
2. Luge
World record: 95.69 mph
Top speed: 90 mph
Average speed: 59 mph
3. Bobsled (four person)
World record: 95.07 mph
Top speed: 80 mph
Average speed: 55.4 mph
4. Skeleton
World record: 82.87 mph
Top speed: 78 mph
Average speed: 54.5 mph
5. Ski jumping
Top speed on hill: 62 mph
Top speed in air: 68 mph
6. Speed skating
Average speed: 33.68 mph
7. Short track speed skating
Top speed: 31 mph
Average speed: 28.8 mph
8. Ice hockey
Top speed: 25.03 mph
Average speed: 12.5 mph
9. Slalom skiing
Top speed: 25 mph
10. Cross-country skiing
Top speed: 50 mph
Average: 15 mph
11. Figure skating
Top speed: 15 mph
Average: 8 mph
12. Curling
Top speed: 1.74 mph
