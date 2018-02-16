WMAZ
How fast are these Winter Olympics sports?

Events at the Winter Games are among the fastest in sports, with athletes reaching 100 mph and races measured all the way down to thousandths of a second.

Chris Chase, USA Today Sports , TEGNA 5:38 PM. EST February 16, 2018

We researched most sports being contested in Pyeongchang and ranked them by speed.

Disclaimer: The numbers aren’t perfect, and ranges of speed can vary depending on where you look. We’ve looked at dozens of data points to come up with the most realistic speed maximums and averages possible.

1. Downhill skiing

World record:100.6 mph

Top speed: 84 mph

Average: 62 mph 

2. Luge

World record: 95.69 mph

Top speed: 90 mph

Average speed: 59 mph

3. Bobsled (four person)

World record: 95.07 mph

Top speed: 80 mph

Average speed: 55.4 mph

4. Skeleton

World record: 82.87 mph

Top speed: 78 mph

Average speed: 54.5 mph

5. Ski jumping

Top speed on hill: 62 mph

Top speed in air: 68 mph

6. Speed skating

Average speed: 33.68 mph

7. Short track speed skating

Top speed: 31 mph

Average speed: 28.8 mph

8. Ice hockey

Top speed: 25.03 mph

Average speed: 12.5 mph

9. Slalom skiing

Top speed: 25 mph

10. Cross-country skiing

Top speed: 50 mph

Average: 15 mph

11. Figure skating

Top speed: 15 mph

Average: 8 mph

12. Curling

Top speed: 1.74 mph

