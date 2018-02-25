WMAZ
Olympic bobsledder posts great message with selfie next to Ivanka Trump

Alec McQuade, WXIA 3:54 PM. EST February 25, 2018

As Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, continues her trip in PyeongChang as part of the U.S.' delegation for the closing ceremony, many athletes and family members have taken the time to take selfies with her and even let her wear the medals.

Lauren Gibbs, silver medal winner in bobsled and brakeman for Elana Meyers Taylor, took a selfie with Trump and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Sunday.

With the selfie, which shows all three women huddled and smiling, Gibbs posted that despite differences in opinion, it's important to stay civil.

It's a great message that is the epitome of the Olympic spirit. Especially during these games where politics have been at the forefront of many discussions, such as whether or not medal winners will visit the White House. At the same time, some have been rooting for athletes to fail depending on where they fall on the political spectrum.

Gibbs' message reminds us that it's okay to have different opinions. But our political discourse should always be civil.

Be kind.

