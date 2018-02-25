Olympic bobsledder posts great message with selfie next to Ivanka Trump

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 25: Ivanka Trump poses for a selfie with Lauren Gibbs as they attend the 4-man Boblseigh on day sixteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Olympic Sliding Centre on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) (Photo: Andreas Rentz, 2018 Getty Images)

As Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, continues her trip in PyeongChang as part of the U.S.' delegation for the closing ceremony, many athletes and family members have taken the time to take selfies with her and even let her wear the medals.

Lauren Gibbs, silver medal winner in bobsled and brakeman for Elana Meyers Taylor, took a selfie with Trump and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Sunday.

With the selfie, which shows all three women huddled and smiling, Gibbs posted that despite differences in opinion, it's important to stay civil.

It’s important to remember that we don’t have to agree on everything to get along, be civil to each other and enjoy each others company. #itsforamerica it was a pleasure to meet you both! pic.twitter.com/bEkenz3EF5 — Lauren Gibbs (@lagibbs84) February 25, 2018

It's a great message that is the epitome of the Olympic spirit. Especially during these games where politics have been at the forefront of many discussions, such as whether or not medal winners will visit the White House. At the same time, some have been rooting for athletes to fail depending on where they fall on the political spectrum.

Gibbs' message reminds us that it's okay to have different opinions. But our political discourse should always be civil.

Be kind.

© 2018 WXIA-TV