he organizing committee for the Pyeongchang Olympics has called in 900 military personnel to replace the private security workers after more than three dozen came down with the Norovirus.

In a statement, POCOG said on Sunday that workers reported headaches, stomach pain and diarrhea. The Gangwon Province Health and Environment Research Center found 41 workers with symptoms that might be related to the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Norovirus is considered highly contagious and typically includes symptoms of diarrhea, stomach pain, vomiting and nausea.

The organizing committee said ground water used in food and beverages at that Horeb Youth Centre are suspected and the cause is being investigated.

On Monday, the Korean Centre for Disease Control and Prevention began a survey of everyone staying there. Those workers displaying symptoms will be sent to the hospital and those that do not will remain at the centre until there are no further cases.

The affected workers have been isolated and asked to stay in their accommodations.

In their absence, 900 military personnel will work across 20 venues until the affected workers can return.

The organizing committee is working with the Korean CDC to stop the spread of the virus, including disinfecting facilities and equipment.

This also explains why some media members had their hands sprayed with a disinfectant by workers at breakfast buffets in the media village.

