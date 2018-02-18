Olympics Feb 18: Ice dancing begins with short dance, snowboarding big air makes debut

Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the United States compete in the Figure Skating Team Event - Ice Dance - Short Dance on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 11, 2018. (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

The Olympics continues tonight with the third figure skating event: ice dancing. Snowboarding big air also makes its debut as an Olympic event. Here are your must-see events today in PyeongChang.

Figure skating: Ice dancing begins

7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT | Watch on NBCSN

Ice dancing siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani take the ice once again in the individual portion of the figure skating competition. They helped Team USA nab a bronze medal in the team event. They're joined by two other Team USA ice dancing duos: Madison Hubbel and Zachary Donohue, and Madison Chock and Evan Bates. Tonight pairs will do their short dance, and tomorrow they will do the free dance. If you want to see every country compete, full coverage is on NBCSN. For highlights, watch primetime on NBC at 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT

Maddie Bowman defends gold freestyle skiing

7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

Bowman won the gold medal in the women's halfpipe event in freestyle skiing at Sochi. She'll be defending her medal tonight during the qualifying rounds. She'll be joined by her teammates Brita Sigourney, Devin Logan and Annalisa Drew.

Mac Bohonnon may attempt special trick in men's aerial skiing finals

3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

Qi Guangpu of China is the favorite to win, but Jon Lillis and Mac Bohonnon of Team USA may threaten Guangpu for the gold. Bohonnon placed fifth in Sochi in the same event, and has been practicing a trick called "The Hurricane." The trick was invented by aerials skier Jeret "Speedy" Peterson, who passed away in 2011 and was the last American man to medal in the event.

Snowboarding: Women's big air qualifiers begin

7:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

Big air is making its debut as an Olympic event this year in PyeongChang, thanks to the popularity of halfpipe snowboarding (added in 1998) and slopestyle (added in 2014). Team USA has three women competing for spots in the finals: Hailey Langland, Julia Marino and Jamie Anderson. The favorite to win is currently Austria's Anna Gasser.

Justin Olsen competes in bobsled's two-man event after appendectomy

7:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

Olsen, a bobsled pilot, underwent an appendectomy on February 5 in Gangneung. He was one of three pilots to earn a spot on the U.S. team. He's teamed up with Evan Weinstock for the two-man event. Codie Bascue and Sam McGuffie make up the second pair, and Nick Cunningham and Hakeem Abdul-Saboor make up the third.

Women's hockey semifinal game

7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT | Watch on NBCSN

Team USA faces off with Finland in the women's semifinal game tonight.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA