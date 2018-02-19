Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the United States compete during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Short Dance on day 10 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 19, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Figure skating: Team USA in top spots for free dance tonight

8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

Team USA is doing well heading into the free skate in ice dancing with three US teams in the top seven.

National champs Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue are in the lead with a score of 77.75, putting them in the bronze territory in third place. Figure skating siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani are close behind them with a 77.73, only a .02 difference.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada will be facing their French rivals Gabriella Papadakis and Guillame Cizeron. A wardrobe malfunction distracted the duo and left them in second place after the short dance, but it's anyone's game.

All three US women compete in freestyle skiing halfpipe finals

8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

All three US women qualified for the finals of the freestyle skiing halfpipe.

Currently in the bronze position is Brita Sigourney, who scored a 90.60 in the qualifiers. Joining her in the finals is Annalisa Drew in fourth place and Maddie Bowman in sixth place. Bowman went home with the gold medal in this event in 2014.

Two-man bobsled

8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

Bobsled continues into its final two runs with Germany’s Nico Walther and Christian Poser in the lead after their epic crash across the finish line.

Team USA’s two-man bobsled teams struggled in their first two runs. Justin Olsen and Weinstock finished the day in 12th place, while the other two teams finished in 25th and 25th place. Team USA is likely out of medal contention.

Men's freestyle skiing halfpipe begins with a formidable US team

8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT | Watch on NBC

Team USA could be looking at a medal sweep with four gold-medal contenders in men’s ski halfpipe as it kicks off with the qualifying round.

The favorite for gold is American skier David Wise, who will be defending his gold medal after winning the inaugural ski halfpipe Olympic competition in 2014. Also making a return to the Winter Games are his teammates Torin Yater-Wallace and Aaron Blunck.

Finally, Alex Ferreira may be new to the Olympics but he’s far from being new to the sport. So far this season, he has finished second or better in the majority of contests he’s entered.

