People are not having Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski's skating commentary

The U.S. delegation headed to the Winter Games in Pyeongchang is the largest of any country ever.

Megan Yoder , TEGNA 11:05 PM. EST February 08, 2018

Former skating legends Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski returned to the rink to provide commentary for the 2018 games in PyeongChang-- but not everyone was happy about it. 

On Thursday night, the two discussed the men's team skate short program on national television. While some of the skaters succumbed to first-round jitters in a few dramatic falls, the internet had more to say about Lipinski and Weir's commentary.

Fans particularly didn't like the pair's criticism of American newbie Nathan Chen. The two-time national champ didn't do as well as expected, coming in fourth overall-- but many felt Lipinski and Weir were overly hard on him. 

