Results: First gold medal of Olympics awarded in PyeongChang

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA (AP) - Sweden's Charlotte Kalla won the first gold medal of the PyeongChang Games and Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjoergen took silver in the women's 15-kilometer skiathlon to become the most decorated female Winter Olympian ever.
Bjoergen captured her 11th career medal Saturday, breaking a three-way tie with Russian Raisa Smetanina and Italian Stefania Belmondo.
Kalla won the race by more than seven seconds, breaking away from the pack in the final 2 kilometers to avenge her loss to Bjoergen in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
Jessica Diggins finished fifth, failing to become the first American woman to earn a medal in cross-country skiing.
Krista Parmakowski of Finland finished third.
