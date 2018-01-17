Team USA unveils podium outfits for Olympics

A sneak peek at the five-piece outfit members of Team USA will be wearing on the medal stand in South Korea.

PORTLAND, ORE. - Whenever a member of Team USA wins a medal at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, they will be wearing gear designed in Oregon by Nike.

The uniforms will be worn by all American athletes on the medal stand. The outfits are designed to be warm and waterproof for the cold temperatures in South Korea.

Nike's Scott Touidjine-Williams explained that they wanted a "clean, bold, refreshed look for Team USA."

The Medal Stand Collection outfit features a Summit Jacket System, Team USA pants, NSW Gaiter Boot and a Medal Stand Glove.

"We designed in really beautiful details when the athlete turns in the jacket, sort of a playful play on the flag, where the cell phone pocket or to maybe a medal once you get it," he described.

"We’re super proud of the aesthetics and we’ve had great reaction from the athlete and we’re excited to see it on the medal podium during the games," he added.

If you want to pick up some of the gear for yourself, Nike's Team USA Medal Stand Collection will be available to buy online and in select stores.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA