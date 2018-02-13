Shaun White in lead after 1st halfpipe run

Shaun White of the United States warms up ahead of the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe Final on day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) (Photo: Cameron Spencer, 2018 Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA (AP) - American snowboarder Shaun White is in the lead after one run in the men's halfpipe final.

The two-time Olympic champion posted a score of 94.25 during his opening set, throwing a quadruple-twisting turn early in his run to set the benchmark at Phoenix Snow Park.

Australia's Scotty James is second after putting up a 92.00. American Chase Josey is third. Japanese star Ayumu Hirano washed out on the first run.

Riders get three attempts down the slushy halfpipe, which softened overnight as temperatures rose.

