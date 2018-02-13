Shaun White in lead after 1st halfpipe run

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA (AP) - American snowboarder Shaun White is in the lead after one run in the men's halfpipe final.
The two-time Olympic champion posted a score of 94.25 during his opening set, throwing a quadruple-twisting turn early in his run to set the benchmark at Phoenix Snow Park.
Australia's Scotty James is second after putting up a 92.00. American Chase Josey is third. Japanese star Ayumu Hirano washed out on the first run.
Riders get three attempts down the slushy halfpipe, which softened overnight as temperatures rose.
