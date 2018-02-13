WMAZ
Close

Shaun White in lead after 1st halfpipe run

The formerly nicknamed 'Flying Tomato' returns to PyeongChang to prove why he's still one of the biggest names in snowboarding.

Associated Press , TEGNA 9:26 PM. EST February 13, 2018

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA (AP) - American snowboarder Shaun White is in the lead after one run in the men's halfpipe final.

The two-time Olympic champion posted a score of 94.25 during his opening set, throwing a quadruple-twisting turn early in his run to set the benchmark at Phoenix Snow Park.

Australia's Scotty James is second after putting up a 92.00. American Chase Josey is third. Japanese star Ayumu Hirano washed out on the first run.

Riders get three attempts down the slushy halfpipe, which softened overnight as temperatures rose.

© 2018 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories