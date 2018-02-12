Success for US snowboarders: What you missed in the Olympics Feb. 12

Chloe Kim of the United States competes during the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe Final on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 13, 2018. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) (Photo: Cameron Spencer, 2018 Getty Images)

The Olympic action continued Monday as Team USA snagged another gold medal. Here are five things you might have missed.

Chloe Kim breezes through to gold

Seventeen-year-old Chloe Kim rose to the occasion and won gold in the halfpipe. She was an easy favorite going into the event.

Gold medallist US Chloe Kim celebrates during the victory ceremony after the women's snowboard halfpipe final event at the Phoenix Park during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)

She blew away the competition with a first run score of 93.75, clinching gold before her final round. Kim then cruised through a near-perfect victory ride in her final run, earning her a score of 98.25.

Fellow American Arielle Gold took the bronze medal and joined Kim on the podium.

Men’s snowboard halfpipe qualifying

Shaun White returned to the slopes for the fourth time for Team USA in the halfpipe qualifiers. He scored a 93.25 on his first run and ended with a 98.50 after an incredible second run, taking the lead as he heads into the finals.

Ben Ferguson from Team USA also qualified for the finals.

Erin Hamlin stays competitive in women’s luge

Women lugers took to the track Monday morning. Team USA flag bearer Erin Hamlin is staying in the mix in fifth place and Summer Britcher stands in ninth. Medals will be handed out after two more runs on February 13.

Women’s speed skating

Female speed skaters also raced Monday morning in the 1500 meter event. The Dutch came out strong, snagging first, third and fourth places. American Brittany Bowe came in fifth place.

Men’s moguls results

Athletes competed in men’s moguls freestyle skiing today. Team USA left without a medal.

Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury took gold, Matt Graham of Australia took silver, and Daichi Hara of Team Japan won the bronze medal.

American Casey Andringa came in fifth place.

