WMAZ
Close

Swiss skier dangles from escalator, invents new Olympic event

Fast facts about the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang

Suzanne Nuyen, TEGNA 11:58 AM. EST February 13, 2018

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - Swiss skier Fabian Bösch isn't due to compete in PyeongChang until Sunday at the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle event, but that isn't stopping him from going for the gold medal in wacky stunts.

The 2015 world champion posted a video of himself on Instagram taking a unique approach to using an escalator. He dangles one-handed from the side of the escalator before climbing up to the next floor.

"After 20 years I still couldn't figure out how these things work? Am I doing it right?," he wrote. 

 

 

A post shared by Fabian Bösch (@buhsch) on

 

American skier Lindsay Vonn agreed this could be a new Olympic sport.

 

 

This isn't the first time Bösch has used his imagination in PyeongChang. Earlier this week, he posted a video of himself "bobsledding" with fellow skier Jean Pedro Fürrer using a pallet truck.

 

 

Looks like two new sports will be debuting at the Winter Olympics in 2022. 

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories