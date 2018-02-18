Why Norway doesn't list the weights of its Olympians

Norway's delegation and Norway's flagbearer Emil Hegle Svendsen parade during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium on February 9, 2018. (Photo: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP PHOTO / Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - When Japan’s Sara Takanashi soared off the ski jump at the 2018 Winter Games, reporters could click on the website here at the Pyeongchang Games and confirm details perhaps of interest to fans or even physicists.

At 5 feet and 97 pounds, Takanashi, who won a bronze medal with two jumps of 103.5 meters, is one of the smallest athletes at the Winter Games — although it’s increasingly difficult to make comparisons.

When Norway’s Maren Lunby won the event, reporters clicking on the website could find her official height, 5-7, but no weight. That was no oversight.

Norway withholds the weights of its athletes, a policy designed to be sensitive to the perils of weight-related disorders.

The problem of eating disorders among Olympic athletes has become more transparent and potentially more serious. Leading up to the 2018 Winter Olympics, Gracie Gold of the United States and Yulia Lipnitskaya of Russia both dropped out of contention to seek treatment for serious eating disorders.

“Focus on sport should be something else than weight,’’ Halvor Lea, spokesman for the Norway Olympic Committee, told USA TODAY Sports in an email, “and in a society with a lot of challenges regarding weight focus on young men and women, our choice is to drop to inform about athletes weight.’’

Nancy Kerrigan, the former U.S. figure skater who said she developed an eating disorder after she was attacked before the 1994 Olympics, is producing a documentary about the prevalence of eating disorders in athletes.

Norway began addressing the issue about 10 years ago. The decision to withhold the weights of its athletes is thought to have developed during the lead-up to the 2008 Summer Olympics through the country’s handball team, according to Lea, Norway’s Olympic spokesman.

“This is part of our work with values in elite sport,’’ Lea said. “There is no reasonable argument that an athlete should have to inform about his/her weight. Information about weight is not important, and in respect with athletes, our decision is not to inform about it.’’

Yet there appears to be varying views on the matter and no effort to create uniformity.

For the United States Olympic Committee (USOC), what information about the athletes ends up on the official website is left up to each sport’s organizing committee, USOC spokesman Mark Jones said. He declined further comment.

Mark Adams, spokesman for the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said he wasn’t aware of any official position on the matter.

“I don’t think we would take a view on that,’’ he said. “I think it’s up to each team to decide what they want or don’t want to put.’’

Germany, Japan and Austria are among those countries that provide weights. As Jones pointed out, there is no uniform policy among the Americans as evidenced by the official site.

A search of U.S. athletes on the website shows silver medalist luger Chris Mazdzer is 216 pounds, biathlon competitior Lowell Bailey is 170 pounds and women’s hockey player Lee Stecklein is 174 pounds. But looking for an official weight for skiers Lindsey Vonn, snowboarder Chloe Kim and figure skater Adam Rippon?

You might as well be looking for the weight of a Norwegian.

