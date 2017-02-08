WMAZ
WMAZ 9:38 PM. EST February 08, 2017

Khavon Moore is a huge offensive weapon for the Westside Seminoles boys basketball team. He is a walking double-double, averaging 23 points per game, and grabs 11 rebounds per contest. He has recorded a triple double this year, and also holds the school record for most points in a game with 53.  

Jonathan Perez played a game of "Horse" against Khavon and also asked Khavon about his game. 

The Seminoles will start the regional tournament on Thursday. 

