Khavon Moore is a huge offensive weapon for the Westside Seminoles boys basketball team. He is a walking double-double, averaging 23 points per game, and grabs 11 rebounds per contest. He has recorded a triple double this year, and also holds the school record for most points in a game with 53.
Jonathan Perez played a game of "Horse" against Khavon and also asked Khavon about his game.
The Seminoles will start the regional tournament on Thursday.
(© 2017 WMAZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs