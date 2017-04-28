Packers Draft Dooly's Montravious Adams in Third Round

NFL (Photo: AP)

The Dooly County Alumnus, and former Auburn Tiger, Montravious Adams was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the NFL Draft Friday evening. The defensive tackle was the 93rd overall pick in this year's draft.

He is 6 foot four, weighs 304 pounds, and last year recorded 8.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks for the Auburn Tigers and was named to the All-SEC first team, and All-American Second Team.

