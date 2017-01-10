Perry Hires New Head Coach

The Perry Panthers have a new head football coach.

Former Northside and Houston County assistant Kevin Smith will be the Panthers third head coach in the past four seasons.

Smith was approved Tuesday by the Houston County School Board.

He spent fourteen seasons as an assistant coach at Northside before moving over to Houston County where he's coached under Von Lassiter for the past three seasons.

Smith succeeds Carl Dixon who coached the Panthers for the past two seasons compiling a five and fifteen record.

Dixon had succeeded Stacy Harden who stepped down after the 2014 season..

