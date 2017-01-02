Peterson says he'd consider pay cut with Vikings

Adrian Peterson #28 of the Minnesota Vikings runs on field during pregame introductions before playing the Indianapolis Colts on December 18, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) (Photo: Adam Bettcher, 2016 Getty Images)

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. (AP) - Adrian Peterson says he believes he's fit to play several more seasons in the NFL, even if that's elsewhere from Minnesota.

The 31-year-old Peterson finished his 10th season with the Vikings with only 72 yards on 37 rushes over three games.

After surgery on the torn meniscus in his right knee, Peterson returned for one game only to be sidelined again for the last two weeks because of an aggravation of the injury.

Peterson said Monday he was unable to play, even if the Vikings remained in contention for the playoffs.

Carrying an $18 million salary cap hit on his contract for 2017, Peterson is uncertain to come back at his age with the team's other needs. He said he'd consider a pay cut to return.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.