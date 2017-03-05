Pierog Leads Mayhem to 2-1 win over Pensacola

Macon Mayhem logo (Photo: 13wmaz.com)

MACON, GA- Stephen Pierog scored the game-winning-goal late in the third period, as the Macon Mayhem held on the defeat the Pensacola Ice Flyers 2-1 at home.

After scoring the game-winning-goal in last night’s game, Dennis Sicard started the scoring in the game today. Matt Summers took a shot from the slot, and Sicard followed up the chance with a rebound goal. Mark Rivera was given the secondary assist on the goal.

After no goals in the second period, Massimo Lamacchia tied up the game in the third period, as he tipped in a pass from Aaron Clark. The Mayhem would answer on the power play, however. Stephen Pierog picked up the puck after John Siemer was tripped and put the backhand shot past John McLean. Jordan Ruby and the Mayhem would hold on to win 2-1.

(© 2017 WMAZ)