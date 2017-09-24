Pivetta throws 6 strong innings, Phillies beat Braves 2-0

braves (Photo: braves)

ATLANTA (AP) - Nick Pivetta outpitched Luiz Gohara in a matchup of rookies, Mikael Franco homered to break up a scoreless tie and the Philadelphia Phillies beat Atlanta 2-0 on Sunday in the Braves' final home game of their first season at SunTrust Park.

Pivetta (7-10) threw six innings, allowing five hits and one walk with four strikeouts. The right-hander earned his second straight win.

Gohara (1-3) allowed one run on five hits and two walks in seven innings in his fourth start since his promotion from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Franco hit Gohara's first pitch of the fifth into the left-field seats for his 21st homer. It was Philadelphia's 167th homer of the season, a high mark for the team since hitting 224 in 2009.

Aaron Altherr's run-scoring double to left off A.J. Minter in the eighth stretched the lead to 2-0.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV