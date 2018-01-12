Prep basketball scores for Friday, January 12

High school basketball scores reported to 13WMAZ for Friday, January 12:
Girls
Central 42 Peach Co. 22
Mt. de Sales 48 FPD 35
Washington Co. 53 Southwest 42
Locust Grove 61 Jones Co. 53
Stratford 63 Wilkinson Co. 40
Bleckley Co. 54 East Laurens 48
Perry 53 Mary Persons 24
Upson-Lee 53 Howard 39
Tattnall 60 Twiggs Co. 50
Baldwin 69 Hephzibah 22
Taylor Co. 56 Dooly Co. 45
Boys
Central 66 Peach Co. 54
FPD 66 Mt. de Sales 52
Southwest 47 Washington Co. 45
Stratford 74 Wilkinson Co. 65 (Overtime)
Bleckley Co. 52 East Laurens 40
Mary Persons 81 Perry 78
Upson-Lee 74 Howard 34
Twiggs Co. 60 Tattnall 56
GMC 65 Glascock 35
Baldwin 72 Hephzibah 49
Dublin 82 Northeast 67
Valdosta 58 Northside 52
Warner Robins 83 Veterans 39
© 2018 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs