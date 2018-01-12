WMAZ
Close

Prep basketball scores for Friday, January 12

WMAZ 10:59 PM. EST January 12, 2018

High school basketball scores reported to 13WMAZ for Friday, January 12:

Girls

Central 42  Peach Co. 22

Mt. de Sales 48  FPD 35

Washington Co. 53  Southwest 42

Locust Grove 61  Jones Co. 53

Stratford 63  Wilkinson Co. 40

Bleckley Co. 54  East Laurens 48

Perry 53  Mary Persons 24

Upson-Lee 53  Howard 39

Tattnall 60  Twiggs Co. 50

Baldwin 69  Hephzibah 22

Taylor Co. 56  Dooly Co. 45

Boys

Central 66  Peach Co. 54

FPD 66  Mt. de Sales 52

Southwest 47  Washington Co. 45

Stratford 74  Wilkinson Co. 65 (Overtime)

Bleckley Co. 52  East Laurens 40

Mary Persons 81  Perry 78

Upson-Lee 74  Howard 34

Twiggs Co. 60  Tattnall 56

GMC 65  Glascock 35

Baldwin 72  Hephzibah 49

Dublin 82  Northeast 67

Valdosta 58  Northside 52

Warner Robins 83  Veterans 39

© 2018 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories